Eastman releases more compact cutting conveyor system

Source | Eastman

Eastman Machine Co. (Buffalo, N.Y., U.S.) has announced the fall 2019 release of its Eagle-C125 conveyor cutting system, in three new configurations. The latest release features several options aimed to minimize overall required factory space while maintaining complete cutting automation for industrial cutting applications.

The Eagle-C125 conveyor is a computer-controlled (CNC) ply-cutting system engineered for single- to low-ply automatic cutting of fabrics including fiberglass, carbon fiber and aramid fiber. The machine continuously conveys rolled material goods with reportedly consistent speed and control. The system is said to require minimal operator guidance to automatically feed and spread material to the identified start position, and it is available in a range of widths — from 60" to more 14 ft. — and several lengths.

The Eagle-C125 system has been produced for more than 25 years at larger configurations; the fall 2019 highlight is the release of a smaller, 8-ft.-long, single-frame design in 60", 72" and 78" widths, which has been designed to minimize production space. Eastman says this system is ideal for companies that need to cut long parts, require continuous conveying or want to minimize the material handling associated with a static table cutting system. It features cutting speeds up to 60 in/sec (152 cm/sec).

Additional options are available to either further streamline floor space on the 8-ft. model, or to add new features to existing larger-sized configurations:

All computer hardware and electronic control mechanisms are contained within the base of the machine, an upgrade from the standard free-standing kiosk (though not available for the 60 " system).

Positive air pressure may be added for further protection in high particulate environments and to meet IP55 compliance demands.

The computer monitor and workspace are machine-mounted at an ergonomic height and pivot for operator preference.

Internally mounted variable frequency drive for vacuum control and step-up or -down transformer ensure simple access for operators but also eliminate the need for external mounting or additional enclosures (both optional).

A belt scraping device stops material scrap and debris from going under the machine but also deflects hands from gaining access to pinch points.

Fork pockets welded to the frame are available for ease of unloading or movement.