Cristex launches hybrid glass/polypropylene fabric

Cristex has introduced Co-Fibre, a hybrid glass fiber and polypropylene (PP) fabric designed to provide good mechanical properties, such as exceptional stiffness-to-weight ratio and impact resistance.

Cristex (Accrington, UK) has introduced Co-Fibre, a hybrid glass fiber and polypropylene (PP) fabric designed to provide good mechanical properties, such as exceptional stiffness-to-weight ratio and impact resistance. Reported features and benefits of the material include fast cycle times, 700-gsm areal weight, direct processability (without additional resin), no solvent emissions, low CTE and chemical resistance. Targeted markets include automotive, construction, aerospace, industrial and marine. Email danielle@cristex.co.uk for a free sample.

