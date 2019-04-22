Chromaflo Technologies (Ashtabula, Ohio, U.S.), global provider of colorant technology solutions, has released a new black colorant, the latest addition to its thermoset product line. The black is associated with Chromaflo’s DL line of products and has a product code of DL-020017.
The black colorant, which contains 40% high-structure carbon black, targets the polyurethane market. Its thixotropy is said to allow the product to readily flow with no need for agitation.
Benefits of the DL-020017 new black include: the ability to achieve a jet black color at lower loadings; lower loading provides a cost-to-use benefit, less impact of the colorant and properties of the final product and less inventory; and a low viscosity, which allows for ease of handling including the ability to pump or meter.
Product
Petro Lube Inc. introduces rhenus coolant for composites machining
PostProcess Technologies launches new solution for SLA resin removal
Chromaflo Technologies releases black colorant for polyurethanes
Holland Composites BV launches transparent wood composite