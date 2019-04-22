Chromaflo Technologies releases black colorant for polyurethanes

Chromaflo Technologies (Ashtabula, Ohio, U.S.), global provider of colorant technology solutions, has released a new black colorant, the latest addition to its thermoset product line. The black is associated with Chromaflo’s DL line of products and has a product code of DL-020017.

The black colorant, which contains 40% high-structure carbon black, targets the polyurethane market. Its thixotropy is said to allow the product to readily flow with no need for agitation.

Benefits of the DL-020017 new black include: the ability to achieve a jet black color at lower loadings; lower loading provides a cost-to-use benefit, less impact of the colorant and properties of the final product and less inventory; and a low viscosity, which allows for ease of handling including the ability to pump or meter.