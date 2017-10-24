Chem-Trend launches Zyvax 1070W mold release

Originally titled 'Water-based, silicone-free mold release system'

Chem-Trend (Howell, MI, US) has introduced Zyvax 1070W, a water-based, silicone-free mold release agent formulated for easy and quick application through a spray-on or wipe-on method and let-dry process.

Jeff Sloan
New Product Post: 10/24/2017

Editor-in-Chief

Related Topics:

Related Suppliers

Chem-Trend (Howell, MI, US) has introduced Zyvax 1070W, a water-based, silicone-free mold release agent formulated for easy and quick application through a spray-on or wipe-on method and let-dry process. There is no need for curing time, which is said to significantly reduces tool prep time. Zyvax 1070W reportedly provides easy tool clean up, eliminating the need for sandpaper or other aggressive cleaning agents. Zyvax 1070W also has a slight tack, making it suitable for layup procedures. The water-based formulation also minimizes VOCs and allows for improved air quality. Zyvax 1070W is targeted toward aerospace and other high-performance composites fabrication operations that use carbon fiber reinforcement.

Editor Pick

Tackling the traceability of composite materials

Have you ever looked outside an airplane window during in-flight turbulence and wondered how strong the wings really are and how much load they can take?

New Product

Airtech offers braided breather cord

Chem-Trend launches Zyvax 1070W mold release

OMAX introduces ProtoMAX small-scale waterjet cutter

SGL Group launches thermoplastic organosheet products

IDI Composites launches new structural thermosets

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2017 All rights reserved.