Chem-Trend launches Zyvax 1070W mold release

Chem-Trend (Howell, MI, US) has introduced Zyvax 1070W, a water-based, silicone-free mold release agent formulated for easy and quick application through a spray-on or wipe-on method and let-dry process. There is no need for curing time, which is said to significantly reduces tool prep time. Zyvax 1070W reportedly provides easy tool clean up, eliminating the need for sandpaper or other aggressive cleaning agents. Zyvax 1070W also has a slight tack, making it suitable for layup procedures. The water-based formulation also minimizes VOCs and allows for improved air quality. Zyvax 1070W is targeted toward aerospace and other high-performance composites fabrication operations that use carbon fiber reinforcement.