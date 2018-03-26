CGTech releases latest version of composites software

CGTech (Irvine, CA, US) is shipping the next major release of VERICUT Composite Applications: VERICUT Composite Programming (VCP) and VERICUT Composite Simulation (VCS). VERICUT Composite Applications are used to program and simulate automated fiber placement and tape laying machinery from machine tool builders such as, Electroimpact, MTorres, AFPT, Automated Dynamics, Fives, Accudyne, BA Composites and others. Features include a new Laminate Manager, a redesigned graphical interface, enhanced reports, laminate analysis tools, advanced collision avoidance and more. VCP works by reading in CATIA, NX, Solidworks, STEP or ACIS surface models. This data can be combined with information from composite design packages such as Fibersim and CATIA Composite Workbench. VCP adds material to fill ply boundaries according to user-specified manufacturing standards and machine limits. Layup paths are linked together to form specific layup sequences and are output as NC programs for the automated layup machine. VCS reads CAD models and NC programs, either from VCP or other composite layup path-generation applications, and simulates the sequence of NC programs on a virtual machine. Material is applied to the layup form via NC program instructions in a virtual CNC simulation environment. The simulated material applied to the form can be measured and inspected to ensure the NC program follows manufacturing standards and requirements. A report showing simulation results and statistical information can be automatically created.