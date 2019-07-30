CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Virtek

Edited by
Hannah Mason
Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld
Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld
Source | Virtek
Virtek (Waterloo, Ontario, Canada) is showcasing its newly enhanced Virtek Iris 3D vision technology software platform, which includes its latest high-visibility laser projector. Virtek says the enhanced version is faster and has a more productive user interface, with a patented FlashAlign feature enabling instant alignment.
At the company’s CAMX booth, representatives are demonstrating how Virtek’s new thin client experience enables mobility and flexibility at the workstation, the multi-tasking functionality of its software and simplicity of its training.
In addition, Virtek is giving a presentation on how the company can help manufacturers simplify their manufacturing processes on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m. in the Exhibition Hall Theatre.
