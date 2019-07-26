CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Tantec

Tantec flame-based plasma treater. Photo | Tantec
Tantec (Lunderskov, Denmark) is featuring its full line of plasma treatment systems, with specific emphasis on PlasmaTEC-X, the newest product in the company’s atmospheric plasma treatment line. One advantage of PlasmaTec-X, says Tantec, includes low investment and operational costs compared to gas, flame and chemical treatment systems. It is also said to be compact and easy to install in existing manufacturing lines, requiring only power and compressed air. The PlasmaTec-X can be daisy chained up to eight units, all of which are controllable from one PLC controller/HMI.
