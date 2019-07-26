  • PT Youtube
7/26/2019

CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon is shining a light on product solutions made with composite materials and manufacturing technologies for future-oriented industries under the theme "The Weight and Performance Optimizers." 

Jeff Sloan

Editor-in-Chief, CompositesWorld

SGL Carbon (Wiesbaden, Germany) is shining a light on product solutions made with composite materials and manufacturing technologies for future-oriented industries under the theme “The Weight and Performance Optimizers.” SGL’s entire product portfolio will be on display, from carbon fibers and textile semi-finished products to finished components made of carbon and glass fiber-reinforced plastics.

Specific products in SGL’s booth include a rear spoiler made of carbon fiber fabrics for a sports car manufacturer, a glass fiber-reinforced plastic (GFRP) leaf spring produced in an automated production process at the SGL plant in Austria, high-performance aerospace insulation components manufactured at SGL Carbon’s Arkadelphia, Ark., U.S., plant, and a crossbeam made of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP), used in small series in the press interlinking lines of the automation industry.

