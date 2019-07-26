CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Roth Composite Machinery

Roth Composite Machinery to showcase its machine manufacturer competences for filament winding applications at CAMX 2019. Source | Roth Composite Machinery

Roth Composite Machinery (Steffenberg, Germany) will showcase its ROTHAWIN technology, robot winding and the machine type 1-ECO at CAMX2019 at Booth T70.

Roth’s ROTHAWIN technology accelerates winding processes by five to ten times, makes production processes more effective and is the next evolutionary stage in filament winding. The ROTHAWIN technology is the ideal solution for series and mass production of pressure vessels in the automotive industry.

Roth will also present its new machine concepts for robot filament winding processes, which are R&D and for small series production, at the trade fair.

Additional highlights include Roth’s new machine Type 1-ECO. The machine was developed as a standardized version of Roth’s successful gantry-type filament winding machine and represents an entry into the serial production of filament winding machines for the company.

The Type 1-ECO machine is equipped with all essential basic functions and offers particularly cost-conscious newcomers in the filament winding technology the attributes of robustness, durability and precision Roth is known for. The new machine has a modular concept consisting of up to four spindles. A maximum of four winding axes and two length variants (up to 4,000 and up to 10,000 millimetres) are configurable. Each spindle is driven separately and thus, a simple and cost-effective retrofitting is enabled.