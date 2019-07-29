CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Plastic Materials

Composite materials distributor Plastic Materials Inc. (Ontario, Calif., U.S.) is emphasizing products from several suppliers.

High-performance thermoset resins from Materia Inc. (Pasadena, Calif., U.S.). Proxima HPR materials are designed to deliver excellent thermal and mechanical properties in an easy-to-process system. Reported benefits include better thermal stability than standard thermoplastics and better wear resistance than typical compression-molded thermosets, while delivering corrosion resistance, good machinability and ease of fabrication.

Respiratory protection from Sundström Safety Inc. (Warwick, R.I., U.S.). Featured is SR 500 PAPR (power-aired purifying respirator) and its new SR 570 face shield. The SR 570 face shield features a flip-up visor and is designed to provide the user comfortable and safe respiratory and eye protection. The face shield is fitted with an attachment for hearing protectors. A wide range of accessories enable the user to customize the shield for various work situations and is designed to withstand the toughest work environments. The SR 570 shield is meant to be used with Sundström’s SR 500 powered fan unit.

Resin systems from Ashland (Columbus, Ohio, U.S.). Plastic Materials describes itself as Ashland’s premier Western distributor. At the show it is featuring Ashland’s full line of fire-resistant unsaturated polyester and vinyl ester resins.