CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Nouryon

Edited by
Hannah Mason
Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld
Nouryon (formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals; Amsterdam, Netherlands) is featuring Perkadox GB-50, a new version of its dibenzoyl peroxide (BPO) under production at the company’s Los Reyes, Mexico facility. The company says Perkadox GB-50 is the first dry BPO on the market that does not use the desensitizing agent dicyclohexyl phthalate (DCHP), which has been reclassified as a category 1B reproductive toxin by the EU. Perkadox GB-50 is used as a curing agent for road markings, flooring, elastomeric roof coatings, adhesives, chemical anchors and other acrylic composites.
The company constructed a new facility in Los Reyes to make the new peroxide, involving an investment of more than €12 million. This is the latest in a series of investments by Nouryon to better serve its customers in the North American polymer market. The company also plans to construct new facilities in Brazil, China and India.
