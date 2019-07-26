CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Myers Mixers

Edited by
Hannah Mason
Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld
Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld
600/500 Series horizonal mixer. Source | Myers Mixers
Myers Mixers (Cudahy, Calif., U.S.) is emphasizing its multi-shaft, multi-impeller vacuum mixing equipment for composite and advanced material processing and compounding. Applications include paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, potting compounds, hot melts, gel coats, and other applications where a liquid-liquid blend or liquids and solids need to be homogenized.
The company’s range of 550 Series dual-shaft and 550/500 Series tri-shaft mixers are said to offer low, intermediate and high-speed shafts to provide tank wiping, folding or kneading, and high-shear dispersing action, respectively.
Myers also now offers a line of horizontal mixers for liquid-powder blending applications. The 600/500 Series horizontal mixers come in batch sizes up to 900-gallon working capacity, and can be offered with electrical equipment for hazardous environment classifications.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Aerocomposites: The move to multifunctionality
Designers envision aircraft components that do more than bear structural loads, but must first confront great complexities to actualize greater functional efficiency.
-
Taking the hand out of hand layup
Hand layup has a long history in aerospace composites fabrication, but it's not well suited for automotive composites manufacturing, where volumes are much higher. But the discrete placement of fiber reinforcements still has value. Research is pointing toward automated hand layup that might help this process bridge the aerospace-to-automotive divide.
-
Is the BMW 7 Series the future of autocomposites?
BMW AG's Dingolfing, Germany, auto manufacturing facility is well known for churning out a variety of car models and types, and the 7 Series is among them, famous for its steel/aluminum/composites construction. Does this car represent the optimum of composites use in vehiicles? This plant tour of the Dingolfing plant looks at how composites on the 7 Series come together.