7/26/2019

CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Myers Mixers

Myers Mixers is emphasizing its multi-shaft, multi-impeller vacuum mixing equipment for composite and advanced material processing and compounding.

Hannah Mason

Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld

CAMX 2019 Myers Mixers

600/500 Series horizonal mixer. Source | Myers Mixers

 

Myers Mixers (Cudahy, Calif., U.S.) is emphasizing its multi-shaft, multi-impeller vacuum mixing equipment for composite and advanced material processing and compounding. Applications include paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, potting compounds, hot melts, gel coats, and other applications where a liquid-liquid blend or liquids and solids need to be homogenized.

The company’s range of 550 Series dual-shaft and 550/500 Series tri-shaft mixers are said to offer low, intermediate and high-speed shafts to provide tank wiping, folding or kneading, and high-shear dispersing action, respectively.

Myers also now offers a line of horizontal mixers for liquid-powder blending applications. The 600/500 Series horizontal mixers come in batch sizes up to 900-gallon working capacity, and can be offered with electrical equipment for hazardous environment classifications.

