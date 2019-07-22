CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Gummiwerk Kraiburg

Gummiwerk Kraiburg GmbH & Co. KG (Waldkraiburg, Germany) is introducing KRAIBON, a thin film made of non-cross-linked rubber that hardens within the composite laminate during production process. The result is a hybrid material that combines composites with elastomer compounds. Kraiburg says the integration of elastomer in the composite offers an alternating structure of hard and soft material that combines the strong mechanical properties of the composite with the elastic properties of the elastomer. The primary benefits says the company are improved acoustics, impact and splintering behavior.
Acoustics: KRAIBON is said to significantly improve the acoustic properties of FRP components by enabling outstanding structure-borne sound attenuation of up to 20 dB with minimal additional weight. In addition, the weight reduction of about 2.5 kg/m2 reportedly holds potential for manufacturers of indoor panels and floor tiles, for example.
Hybrids: KRAIBON also is said to enable a new level of quality in the hybrid combination of materials, such as metal and carbon fiber. KRAIBON functions in this case as an adhesive between the two materials. While conventional adhesives do not equalize the different expansion properties of metal and carbon fiber under elevated temperatures, KRAIBON reportedly compensates for these differences to create adhesion on both sides. Another advantage is the electrical insulating property between the two materials, which prevents corrosion.
Impact: Another important application for KRAIBON is impact protection. Integration of KRAIBON elastomer into a composite reportedly can increase impact energies 100-300%. This allows either higher damage tolerances and therefore a longer life, or cost-effective production of a lighter component that delivers the same performance. Booth G24.
