CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Engineering Technology Corp.

Edited by
Hannah Mason
Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld
Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld
Engineering Technology Corp. (Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S.) is presenting its standard filament winders and will provide individual demonstrations on the use of it pattern generation software, FiberGrafiX.
ETC’s filament winders are designed for cost-effectiveness and reliability, with standard options ranging from laboratory scale table-top winders specifically made for winding test coupons, to multi-spindle automated pressure vessel winders with industry-leading fiber payout.
FiberGrafiX is ETC’s pattern generation software for filament winding, and the company says that every CAMX participant who reserves a spot in advance will have an individual FiberGrafiX demonstration conducted by Carlos Ferreira, ETC’s product development manager. During this workshop, participants will develop a pattern using FiberGrafiX and then view this same pattern being used in a live winding demonstration. The entire process will be accomplished in only one hour! Booth N67.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Additive manufacturing comes to composites fabrication
The use of continuous fiber in additive manufacturing systems is not trivial, but it is being done. As this fabrication technology evolves and matures, options for applying it in everything from automotive to aerospace to consumer composites will expand tremendously, creating a host of new opportunities for the composites industry. Read here for who is providing what kind of additive manufacturing technology for use in composites fabrication.
-
Ceramic matrix composites: Hot engine solution
Disruptive designs for composites operation in 1093°C zones.
-
Preforming goes industrial: Part 1
ATL and AFP-based preforming options now abound for processing dry and/or impregnated reinforcements as quickly as 1 minute or less with potential yearly part yields in the millions.