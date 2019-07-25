CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Engineering Technology Corp.

Engineering Technology Corp. (Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S.) is presenting its standard filament winders and will provide individual demonstrations on the use of it pattern generation software, FiberGrafiX.

ETC’s filament winders are designed for cost-effectiveness and reliability, with standard options ranging from laboratory scale table-top winders specifically made for winding test coupons, to multi-spindle automated pressure vessel winders with industry-leading fiber payout.

FiberGrafiX is ETC’s pattern generation software for filament winding, and the company says that every CAMX participant who reserves a spot in advance will have an individual FiberGrafiX demonstration conducted by Carlos Ferreira, ETC’s product development manager. During this workshop, participants will develop a pattern using FiberGrafiX and then view this same pattern being used in a live winding demonstration. The entire process will be accomplished in only one hour! Booth N67.