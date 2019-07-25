  • PT Youtube
7/25/2019

CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: DPSS Lasers

DPSS Lasers Inc. is featuring its Samurai UV Laser at its CAMX 2019 booth, showcasing its higher-power UV laser solutions and fully automated systems.

Hannah Mason

Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld

DPSS Lasers CAMX 2019 UV laser

Samurai UV Laser. Source | DPSS Lasers

 

DPSS Lasers Inc. (Santa Clara, Calif., U.S.) is featuring its Samurai UV Laser at its CAMX 2019 booth, showcasing its higher-power UV laser solutions and fully automated systems.

DPSS Lasers specializes in manufacturing 355-nm, UV laser markers, as well as low-cost UV lasers said to have high peak powers and repetition rates ideal for marking and engraving materials such as HDPE, ceramic, plastics and metals. The Samurai uses a 355-nm wavelength to provide a small spot size and large depth of focus. DPSS says that its UV lasers take advantage of a “cold” marking process that does not require high average power levels and allows damage-free marking on many materials. UV lasers are also being used in carbon fiber surface prep.

In addition, DPSS emphasizes that its higher-power UV lasers and shorter pulse widths are now be integrated, including its UV lasers with average power levels from 1-55 watts are now being integrated, as well as nanosecond, picosecond and femtosecond UV lasers. Booth T62.

