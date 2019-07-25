CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: DH Sutherland, L&L Products

DH Sutherland, a distribution partner for L&L Products (Romeo, Mich., U.S.), is showcasing L&L Products’ latest adhesive technologies at CAMX 2019. The company is also holding a live demonstration of how to create a clean, strong and flexible impregnated composite panel using L-F610 thermoplastic epoxy adhesive film on both carbon fiber and fiberglass.

Products on display include L&L Products’ L-9100 series of room temperature cure FST adhesives, its L-9000 series of foaming adhesives, and its L-F610 thermoplastic epoxy adhesive film.

L&L Products’ L-9100 series of epoxy-based adhesives have been developed to bond various substrates (including composites and thermoplastics) that are common to the aircraft industry. These adhesives are said to cure at room temperature and provide high performance bonding. Designed for interior applications, they are reported to meet the latest FAA fire regulations (vertical burn, smoke density, and toxicity) and are available in different open time versions that allow for a work life from 5 minutes to one hour, to fit the required application processes. They can be supplied in twin-barrel cartridges, pails or drums.

The L-9000 series of foaming adhesives are designed to be applied quickly and easily to trim honeycomb interior panel edges. Curing these products at a range of 250°F to 350°F, the L-9000 foaming adhesives can reportedly expand from 100-500% of their original volume. This versatility allows for filling voids and providing an edge that can be finished to optimal fit and finish specifications. The predictable post-cure density provides uniform material specification for finished panels and can be saw-cut, laser cut, milled, sanded or lathed. L-9000 can also be potted into structures and provide local reinforcements.

L-F610 is a thermoplastic epoxy-based adhesive film said to combine the adhesion benefits of an epoxy with the processing ease and flexibility of a thermoplastic. The company says this product is ideal for applications requiring greater adhesion strength and stiffness than typical films allow.

DH Sutherland’s live demonstration will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The team will form the panels into defined shapes, giving attendees the opportunity to take home a panel or encase their own business card in carbon fiber. In addition to the scheduled demonstration, the heat press will be available throughout the duration of the exhibition for impromptu demonstrations of the bonding/de-bonding capabilities of L-F610 on various substrates, as well as its strength performance with each. Booth J53.