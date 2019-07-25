CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Design Concepts

Source | Design Concepts

Design Concepts (Sarasota, Fla., U.S.) is emphasizing its closed mold applications for both tooling and private label manufacturing in the entertainment, simulation, aerospace and wind energy markets.

The company’s light resin transfer mold (LRTM) technology is said to accommodate applications requiring attributes such as surface profile, part weight or production ergonomics. In addition, the company will be promoting its vacuum-bagged, infused part capabilities. Booth M11.