CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Chem-Trend

Edited by
Hannah Mason
Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld
Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld
Source | Chem-Trend
Chem-Trend (Howell, Mich., U.S.) is exhibiting its Zyvax silicone-free mold release system for the aerospace manufacturing industry.
Booth attendees can see demonstrations of the company’s silicone-free Zyvax 1070W mold release agent, a water-based product that is said to reduce tool prep time with one-step application. In addtion, the company says that heat cure is not required, buildup and fouling are minimized, and VOCs are reduced.
Also on display, Zyvax MPP 1006W is a water-based mold primer developed to restore uniform surface to composite or polymeric molds while providing a better bonding surface for sealers. Zyvax Sealer 1050 is a semi-permanent mold sealer designed for simple application through a one-step, wipe-on and let-dry method.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Is the BMW 7 Series the future of autocomposites?
BMW AG's Dingolfing, Germany, auto manufacturing facility is well known for churning out a variety of car models and types, and the 7 Series is among them, famous for its steel/aluminum/composites construction. Does this car represent the optimum of composites use in vehiicles? This plant tour of the Dingolfing plant looks at how composites on the 7 Series come together.
-
Additive manufacturing comes to composites fabrication
The use of continuous fiber in additive manufacturing systems is not trivial, but it is being done. As this fabrication technology evolves and matures, options for applying it in everything from automotive to aerospace to consumer composites will expand tremendously, creating a host of new opportunities for the composites industry. Read here for who is providing what kind of additive manufacturing technology for use in composites fabrication.
-
Preforming goes industrial: Part 1
ATL and AFP-based preforming options now abound for processing dry and/or impregnated reinforcements as quickly as 1 minute or less with potential yearly part yields in the millions.