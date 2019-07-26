CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Chem-Trend

Source | Chem-Trend

Chem-Trend (Howell, Mich., U.S.) is exhibiting its Zyvax silicone-free mold release system for the aerospace manufacturing industry.

Booth attendees can see demonstrations of the company’s silicone-free Zyvax 1070W mold release agent, a water-based product that is said to reduce tool prep time with one-step application. In addtion, the company says that heat cure is not required, buildup and fouling are minimized, and VOCs are reduced.

Also on display, Zyvax MPP 1006W is a water-based mold primer developed to restore uniform surface to composite or polymeric molds while providing a better bonding surface for sealers. Zyvax Sealer 1050 is a semi-permanent mold sealer designed for simple application through a one-step, wipe-on and let-dry method.