CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: CGTech

CGTech (Irvine, Calif., U.S.) is demonstrating the latest versions of its Vericut Composite Programming (VCP) 8.1.3 and Vericut Composite Simulation (VCS) 8.2.2.1. The company also is highlighting project implementation and use of machine-independent, off-line NC programming software for automated fiber placement (AFP) and automated tape laying (ATL) machines.

VCP 8.1.3 is said to enable easier profile edits and a speed increase of 30–40 percent on course generation. Improvements in VCS 8.2.2.1 include a configurable head-up display (HUD) and Radial Menu, which makes commonly used functions more accessible. Part programmers can generate and export part statistics directly from VCP. The addition of the all-new summary reports enables engineers to compare different layup strategies.

Visitors to CGTech’s booth can also preview the latest version of Vericut 9.0 software. VERICUT is CNC machine simulation, verification and optimization software that enables users to eliminate the process of manually proving out NC programs. Vericut simulates various types of CNC machining, including drilling and trimming of composite parts, water jet, riveting, robotics, mill/turn and parallel kinematics. Vericut runs standalone, but can also be integrated with CAM systems.

CGTech’s Composites Product Manager, André Colvin, will host a presentation titled “An Era of Automation,” on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at 12:00 p.m.