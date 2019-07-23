  • PT Youtube
  • CW Facebook
  • CW Linkedin
  • CW Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
7/23/2019

CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Autometrix

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Autometrix is displaying its automated cutting systems at CAMX 2019.

Hannah Mason

Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Autometrix (Grass Valley, Calif., U.S.) is displaying its automated cutting systems at CAMX 2019, booth D16. The company will be providing demos during the show of its high-speed Argon cutting machine, Patternsmith 10 software, InSight projection system, CadShot mobile application, and a virtual reality experience of the Autometrix Radium cutting machine.

Patternsmith 10 pattern development software, designed for easy use as well as design flexibility, enables the user to create patterns from scratch, import patterns from standard design files like DXFs or to design complex patterns simply. PatternSmith’s CadShot mobile application enables use of a phone or tablet to digitize patterns easily and accurately. 

The InSight overhead projector system projects an image of the pattern piece numbers on top of the pattern pieces, creating a simple, light-based labeling system for faster cutting.

A virtual reality video will be available at the booth to show the production of an Autometrix bicycle made at the Allied Cycle Works facility, using the Autometrix Radium cutting machine.

Other products from Autometrix include CadShot Vision, Automatic Nesting, and the Workflow software tool. Booth D16.

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

CompositesWorld Magazine

Subscribe to CompositesWorld Magazine
Carbon Fiber Conference

Attend Carbon Fiber 2019
See the latest issue of CompositesWorld

Read the latest issue of CompositesWorld
Special Edition: Next Gen Aerospace

Special Edition: Next Generation Aerospace - Advanced Materials and Processes
National Composites Week

Inaugural National Composites Week to recognize, promote and celebrate composites manufacturing
CW Talks - The CompositesWorld Podcast

Listen to CW Talks - the CompositesWorld Podcast

Search more than 2,500 composites industry suppliers

Electroimpact AFP head carbon fiber placement

Evolving AFP for the next generation