CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Autometrix

Autometrix (Grass Valley, Calif., U.S.) is displaying its automated cutting systems at CAMX 2019, booth D16. The company will be providing demos during the show of its high-speed Argon cutting machine, Patternsmith 10 software, InSight projection system, CadShot mobile application, and a virtual reality experience of the Autometrix Radium cutting machine.

Patternsmith 10 pattern development software, designed for easy use as well as design flexibility, enables the user to create patterns from scratch, import patterns from standard design files like DXFs or to design complex patterns simply. PatternSmith’s CadShot mobile application enables use of a phone or tablet to digitize patterns easily and accurately.

The InSight overhead projector system projects an image of the pattern piece numbers on top of the pattern pieces, creating a simple, light-based labeling system for faster cutting.

A virtual reality video will be available at the booth to show the production of an Autometrix bicycle made at the Allied Cycle Works facility, using the Autometrix Radium cutting machine.

Other products from Autometrix include CadShot Vision, Automatic Nesting, and the Workflow software tool. Booth D16.