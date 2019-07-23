CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Airtech

Airtech Advanced Materials Group (Huntington, Beach, Calif., U.S.) is featuring four of its recently launched products: Corehold P-HA pressure-sensitive tape, Vac Saver HT, Vac Valve 429 SS HTR and Stretch Flow P 2000 Breather. Booth U2.

Corehold P-HA. Source, all images | Airtech Advanced Materials Group

Corehold P-HA is a core holding film designed to hold honeycomb core and other core materials during machining. It is a polyester film coated on one side with a silicone-free synthetic rubber adhesive. The film is supplied with a yellow backing release paper on one side. Corehold P-HA is said to provide high peel adhesion and is ideal for strong core fixation and machining when used with a vacuum table. It is said to work well on contoured applications and to have high adhesion properties while leaving little residue.

Vac Saver HT.

Vac Saver HT is a one way check valve used to protect vacuum-bagged parts against vacuum loss. The valve is said to protect against back pressure when multiple lines are connected to a single vacuum source. In case of a vacuum loss in a part which is connected to the same vacuum source, the Vac Saver HT closes automatically and protects parts against vacuum loss. It can be used with the company's quick disconnectors like AQD 500TF, Airlock 450TF or 550TF, as well as Airflow vacuum hoses. The Vac Saver HT results in a reportedly safer vacuum bagging process and reduces risk of part loss and scrap.

Vac Valve 429 SS HTR has been designed for high-temperature cures as an alternative to standard valves with silicone rubber seals. Vac Valve 429 SS HTR is used for direct connection to vacuum hoses, said to be a replacement for complex and expensive coupling systems. It is usable up to 900°F (482°C) in combination with high-performance graphite seals. This valve can be directly screwed to the company’s Airflow 800 or BBH1080 hoses that provide a safe connection for high-temperature processes with materials such as thermoplastics. Graphite seals for high-temperature use are said to be easy to replace and can be ordered separately.

Vacuum Valve 429 SS HTR.

Stretch Flow P 2000 is a high-stretch, knitted, polyester breather able to conform to many complex contour surfaces, ensuring good application of pressure by vacuum bags. The breather’s stretch properties are said to also eliminate wrinkles and quality issues, as well as bridge conditions that can result in resin-rich corners requiring rework.

Stretch Flow P 2000 breather.