CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Acrolab Ltd.

Source | Acrolab Ltd.

Acrolab Ltd. (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) is highlighting its Isobar thermal conductors, which are able to transfer large amounts of energy at high speeds in both heating and cooling applications. Isobars use two-phase heat transfer technology that enables thermal energy to move up to 250 times faster than standard copper material, the company says.

Isobar can be implemented in compression tooling, filament winding, pultrusion, resin transfer molding (RTM), hand layup and injection processes. The company says that in ideal conditions, average heat up/cool down times can be reduced by 10-30% with the use of Isobars. Isobars should ideally be implemented at the start of a project, but they can also be augmented into an existing application to improve part quality and cycle times.

Acrolab Ltd.’s engineering team is available to provide thermal simulation and analysis for a customer’s application, and can also show the amount of improvement that could be possible using Isobar products.

Acrolab Ltd. is a custom solutions provider for industrial manufacturers serving end markets including high-end consumer goods, defense electronics, plastics, rubber and composites processors.