Brook One introduces burnthrough cover films for aerospace

Brook One Corp. (Toronto, ON, Canada) has introduced two burnthrough cover films for the aerospace industry, BO 856B-I-LWT (metallic) and BO 856B-II-LWT (non-metallic). These films are said to be up to 15% lighter than standard competitive products. Features include:
- Woven and nonwoven formats are bendable, reportedly abuse-resistant, are said not delaminate and will not peel
- PEEK-based cover film offers good excellent mechanical/chemical properties in high-temperature conditions
- Reportedly long “no burn-through time” with low heat flux readings
These cover films are specifically designed for aircraft fuselage thermal/acoustic insulation systems, and are said to be formulated to meet Aircraft Fuselage Burnthrough Regulations.
