BriskHeat launches new PID temperature control panel

BriskHeat (Columbus, OH, US), a leading provider of flexible surface heating solutions, on Oct. 10 introduced a new PID temperature control panel to provide accurate and stable control of temperatures during critical commercial or industrial processes.

The BriskHeat high-performance MPC2 Multi-Point Digital PID Temperature Control Panel is configurable for a variety of applications and requirements, features auto-tuning control, and works with a broad range of surface heating products.

According to Patrick Doyle, vice president of Business Development at BriskHeat, the control panel allows for the control, monitor and display of temperatures of “several independent heating zones all at once” and can store up to four programs to repeat temperature control as needed. Temperatures are programmable in Celsius or Fahrenheit.

“The MPC2 has audible and visual alarms, a door keylock, and power-disconnect options for improved safety,” says Doyle. “It has communications ports for RS-485, RS-232 and Ethernet for maximum communication versatility, and 15 voltage options for compatibility in nearly any industrial environment. A major improvement is the ability to use the MPC2 to control individual zones requiring up to 60 amps.”

The MPC2 has a standard NEMA 1 rating, but the use of hard-wired connections and a NEMA 4X enclosure help the control panel withstand harsher environments and outdoor use.