Book focuses on structural analysis for aircraft engineers

Grand Oak Publishing has released Practical Analysis of Aircraft Composites, by Brian Esp, Ph.D., P.E., a comprehensive guide to structural analysis where composites are used. Practical Analysis of Aircraft Composites combines theory with proven practical approaches, providing working engineers with detailed analysis solutions for composites-related issues, and students with knowledge beyond the classroom. Esp says the book focuses on real-world challenges facing aircraft engineers, and the necessity of understanding not just the mechanics of composites but also analytical methods, design practices, mechanical properties, requirements and substantiation, and processing. Esp reportedly spent more than 20,000 hours developing this 737-page resource, which features more than 250 figures and more than 450 references. Price is US$160.00. Click here for more information.