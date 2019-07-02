Anaglyph Ltd. releases new version of Laminate Tools design software

Anaglyph Ltd. (London, U.K.) has released version 4.9 of its Laminate Tools software for composites structural design. New features include implementation of tensor plots for principal element forces / moments, additional ply pools and element set pools, the enabling of basic geometric feature creation and enabled import of additional finite element analysis (FEA) result entities.

Source | Anaglyph Ltd.

Laminate Tools is a stand-alone Windows application that reportedly addresses the entire geometry process for composites structural design, from import through design, analysis, check and manufacture. The program is designed to communicate original data between team members across disciplines, saving time for the team. Laminate Tools is said to interface with most computer-aided design (CAD) and FEA applications for a flexible workflow. Anaglyph says it is used currently by composite structures designers and stress analysts in the automotive, aerospace, marine, energy and leisure industries.