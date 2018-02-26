Airtech triaxial fabrics target composite molds

Airtech Advanced Materials Group (Huntington Beach, CA, US) has introduced TMGC-TX, triaxial carbon fiber fabrics for the manufacture of composite molds made with Airtech Toolfusion resins. This range of quasi-isotropic fabrics are balanced in every layer, obviating the need for orientation of individual plies in a laminate stack. TMGC-TX fabrics are available in a selection of light, medium, and heavy weights. The heavyweight fabrics allow thickness to be built in fewer layers, with laminate quality for high-quality post-machining. Airtech TMGC-TX Fabrics deliver lower cost tooling solutions with superior performance.