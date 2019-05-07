Airtech tape designed to secure cores during machining

Airtech International (Huntington Beach, Calif., U.S.) introduces its Corehold P-HA pressure sensitive tape, a core holding film designed to hold honeycomb core and other core materials during machining. It is a polyester film coated on one side with a silicone-free synthetic rubber adhesive. The film is supplied with a yellow backing release paper on one side.

Ideally paired with a vacuum table, Corehold P-HA secures core against movement during machining. It be used for contoured applications and is said to provide high adhesion properties while leaving little residue. Benefits are said to include high peel adhesion, ability to withstand high temperatures and high strength. Stability provided by the film helps improve part quality and avoid process errors, and its rubber-based adhesive simplifies removal and clean-up.