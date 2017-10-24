Airtech offers braided breather cord

Originally titled 'Braided breather cord for vacuum-based processes'

Airtech International Inc. (Huntington Beach, CA, US) has developed Airpath MD, a tough, lightweight braided breather cord. The open weave construction reportedly provides good airflow when used as an edge breather around a vacuum-bagged part, ensuring good vacuum levels are maintained to achieve good part quality during curing. Features include flexibility for easy application on complex shapes, and good temperature resistance for performance at elevated temperature.

Channel Partners

