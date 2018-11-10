Airtech launches new carbon fiber prepregs

The company’s LTC3 prepregs are said to offer a low temperature cure and high temperature use after post cure, and allow the use of lower cost master model materials.

Scott Francis
Product Post: 11/10/2018

Senior Editor, CompositesWorld

Related Topics:

Airtech Advanced Materials Group (Huntington Beach, CA, US)  in October introduced its new line of LTC3 Carbon Prepregs. The new prepregs are said to offer a low temperature cure and high temperature use after post cure, and allow the use of lower cost master model materials. The prepregs are offered in three weights:

  • LTC3-G1400 is a light weight tooling prepreg with a low temperature for the manufacture of composite tooling laminates capable of high temperature use.
  • LTC3-G1600 is a heavy weight tooling prepreg with a low temperature cure for the manufacture of composite tooling laminates capable of high temperature use.
  • LTC3-G1800 is a heavier weight tooling prepreg used to produce molds with a low temperature cure. The heavy weight material is used to build laminate bulk faster, reducing the number of plies required. Saving up to 30% labor time on standard laminates, plus cost savings.
According to Airtech, the new prepregs lower CTE effect and offer greater tooling accuracy and less tool/part reworking. 

Editor Pick

SKY Advanced Materials increases carbon fiber production capacity

The company has invested in a second MAX5 line to increase production of its carbon fiber, multi-axial, non-crimp fabric.

Product

Airtech launches new carbon fiber prepregs

Hyosung launches aerospace-grade carbon fiber

Cincinnati Inc. launches new carbon fiber reinforced resin for additive manufacturing

Hennecke announces second generation STREAMLINE metering machine for HP-RTM

New prepreg material designed for advanced radome systems