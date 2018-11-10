Airtech launches new carbon fiber prepregs

Airtech Advanced Materials Group (Huntington Beach, CA, US) in October introduced its new line of LTC3 Carbon Prepregs. The new prepregs are said to offer a low temperature cure and high temperature use after post cure, and allow the use of lower cost master model materials. The prepregs are offered in three weights:

LTC3-G1400 is a light weight tooling prepreg with a low temperature for the manufacture of composite tooling laminates capable of high temperature use.

LTC3-G1600 is a heavy weight tooling prepreg with a low temperature cure for the manufacture of composite tooling laminates capable of high temperature use.

LTC3-G1800 is a heavier weight tooling prepreg used to produce molds with a low temperature cure. The heavy weight material is used to build laminate bulk faster, reducing the number of plies required. Saving up to 30% labor time on standard laminates, plus cost savings.

According to Airtech, the new prepregs lower CTE effect and offer greater tooling accuracy and less tool/part reworking.