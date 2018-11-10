Airtech launches new carbon fiber prepregs

Related Topics:
Airtech Advanced Materials Group (Huntington Beach, CA, US) in October introduced its new line of LTC3 Carbon Prepregs. The new prepregs are said to offer a low temperature cure and high temperature use after post cure, and allow the use of lower cost master model materials. The prepregs are offered in three weights:
- LTC3-G1400 is a light weight tooling prepreg with a low temperature for the manufacture of composite tooling laminates capable of high temperature use.
- LTC3-G1600 is a heavy weight tooling prepreg with a low temperature cure for the manufacture of composite tooling laminates capable of high temperature use.
- LTC3-G1800 is a heavier weight tooling prepreg used to produce molds with a low temperature cure. The heavy weight material is used to build laminate bulk faster, reducing the number of plies required. Saving up to 30% labor time on standard laminates, plus cost savings.
