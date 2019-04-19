Ahlstrom-Munksjö introduces HighFlow Marine glass and carbon fiber reinforcement fabrics

Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Mikkeli, Finland) has introduced a new product from its HighFlow platform. HighFlow Marine glass and carbon fiber reinforcement fabrics are well suited for the marine industry. HighFlow fabric reportedly delivers good resin infusion speed and minimizes air voids in the structure.

HighFlow Marine is the second product launch from the HighFlow platform, a range of high-performance reinforcement fabrics designed for manufacturing lightweight composite materials. The HighFlow Marine product range consists of several unidirectional and biaxial reinforcement fabrics, with various infusion speeds for marine manufacturing. HighFlow Marine products are currently available in both glass fiber and carbon fiber versions.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö claims it can develop reinforcement fabrics with customized infusion speeds, without limitation of fabric construction or weight. The company says its HighFlow products may open up opportunities in other composite applications where tailor-made resin infusibility could be of benefit, and says it is exploring additional applications outside of existing Wind Energy and Marine markets.