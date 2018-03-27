3M introduces spray adhesive for infusion applications

3M (St. Paul, MN, US) has launched Hi Tack Composite Spray Adhesive 71 for infusion composites fabricating applications, particularly in industrial, marine and transportation markets. Features include quick-to-tack capability, visual control and minimal intrusion during the resin infusion process. It also features a high adhesive solids content, so the product lasts longer and less is required. 3M notes that infusion requires specific adhesive attributes and compatibilities between the resin and adhesive, and Hi Tack Composite Spray Adhesive 71 is said to offer little to no intrusion in the infusion process. In addition to clear, the adhesive is available in green, allowing operators to ensure the appropriate amount is applied. The formula works with polyester, vinyl ester and epoxy resin systems. It also bonds fiber, fabric, wood, laminate and metal.