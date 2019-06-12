3D Platform large-format 3D printers

3D Platform (Roscoe, Ill., U.S.) has introduced two platforms for 3D printing: the WorkCell and the larger WorkCenter 500.

The WorkCenter 500 offers a single gantry machine with a print volume of 1.4 m × 2.8 m × 700 mm. The modular gantry system enables users to install either a pellet or filament extruder into each of the two tool slots on the gantry, with tool customization available. The machine has been designed for customers needing a large-format printer but at a lower price point and smaller size than the company’s extra-large Excel 3D printer.

The WorkCell incorporates high-end mechatronics and an enclosure said to enable printing of high-temperature engineered polymers within a large format.

Both printers are reportedly able to accommodate a range of thermoset, thermoplastic and thermoplastic composite materials including those reinforced with cfhopped carbon fiber, glass fiber, and organic fibers such as wood and bamboo.