6/12/2019

3D Platform large-format 3D printers

3D Platform has introduced two platforms for 3D printing: the WorkCell and the larger WorkCenter 500. 

Hannah Mason

Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld

3D Platform (Roscoe, Ill., U.S.) has introduced two platforms for 3D printing: the WorkCell and the larger WorkCenter 500. 

The WorkCenter 500 offers a single gantry machine with a print volume of 1.4 m × 2.8 m × 700 mm. The modular gantry system enables users to install either a pellet or filament extruder into each of the two tool slots on the gantry, with tool customization available. The machine has been designed for customers needing a large-format printer but at a lower price point and smaller size than the company’s extra-large Excel 3D printer.

The WorkCell incorporates high-end mechatronics and an enclosure said to enable printing of high-temperature engineered polymers within a large format. 

Both printers are reportedly able to accommodate a range of thermoset, thermoplastic and thermoplastic composite materials including those reinforced with cfhopped carbon fiber, glass fiber, and organic fibers such as wood and bamboo. 

