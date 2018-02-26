3A Composites' core material targets automotive

3A Composites Core Materials (Sins, Switzerland) has introduced a new structural AIREX foam core platform aimed at lightweight, high-volume automotive applications that is capable of being processed in high-temperature, high-pressure, short-cycle production methods. 3A notes that automotive applications require low total cost and extremely short production cycles, which demand solutions that exceed incumbent products. The company says tests with multiple resin systems — both thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as various sandwich production processes — have proven that a short cycle time and good part quality can be achieved with the new AIREX foam platform, even with series volumes of more than 100,000 parts per year.