  • PT Youtube
  • CW Facebook
  • CW Linkedin
  • CW Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
9/19/2019

Episode 28: Andrew Maxey, Vartega

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Vartega’s Andrew Maxey discusses carbon fiber waste, carbon fiber recovery, and the still-growing market for recovered fibers.

Vartega’s Andrew Maxey discusses carbon fiber waste, carbon fiber recovery, and the still-growing market for recovered fibers.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

recycled carbon fiber

Source | Vartega

In this episode of CWTalks, CW editor Jeff Sloan interviews Andrew Maxey, CEO and founder of Vartega (Golden, Colo., U.S.), a Colorado-based carbon fiber recycler.

Featured Content

The state of recycled carbon fiber
National Composites Week: Sustainability
Innovating energy delivery for more efficient composites manufacturing

Andrew started Vartega five years ago in his garage as a newcomer to the composites industry. Since then he’s developed a chemical-based carbon fiber recycling and recovery process, has grown his company and recently moved into a new 10,000-square-foot facility in Golden, Colorado. Jeff and Andrew  discuss carbon fiber waste, carbon fiber recovery, and the still-growing market for recovered fibers.

You can listen to the full CW Talks interview above or visit:

 

RELATED CONTENT


Related Topics

Resources

Search more than 2,500 composites industry suppliers

recycled carbon fiber

The state of recycled carbon fiber
CompositesWorld Magazine

Subscribe to CompositesWorld Magazine
Special Edition: Next Gen Aerospace

Special Edition: Next Generation Aerospace - Advanced Materials and Processes
CW Talks - The CompositesWorld Podcast

Listen to CW Talks - the CompositesWorld Podcast
See the latest issue of CompositesWorld

Read the latest issue of CompositesWorld
Carbon Fiber Conference

Attend Carbon Fiber 2019
Looking ahead to CAMX 2019

Looking ahead to CAMX 2019