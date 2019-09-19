Episode 28: Andrew Maxey, Vartega

Vartega’s Andrew Maxey discusses carbon fiber waste, carbon fiber recovery, and the still-growing market for recovered fibers.
In this episode of CWTalks, CW editor Jeff Sloan interviews Andrew Maxey, CEO and founder of Vartega (Golden, Colo., U.S.), a Colorado-based carbon fiber recycler.
Andrew started Vartega five years ago in his garage as a newcomer to the composites industry. Since then he’s developed a chemical-based carbon fiber recycling and recovery process, has grown his company and recently moved into a new 10,000-square-foot facility in Golden, Colorado. Jeff and Andrew discuss carbon fiber waste, carbon fiber recovery, and the still-growing market for recovered fibers.
