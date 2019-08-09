  • PT Youtube
  • CW Facebook
  • CW Linkedin
  • CW Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
8/9/2019

Episode 27: Ryan Olliges & Jaysen Harris, Elevated Materials

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Elevated Materials’ CEO Ryan Olliges and CTO Jaysen Harris discuss the company’s mission and unique approach to keeping carbon fiber out of the landfill.

Elevated Materials’ CEO Ryan Olliges and CTO Jaysen Harris discuss the company’s mission and unique approach to keeping carbon fiber out of the landfill.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

 

recycled carbon fiber

Source | Elevated Materials

 

In this episode of CWTalksCW senior editor Scott Francis interviews Ryan Olliges, founder and CEO of Elevated Materials, along with the company’s chief technology office and co-founder Jaysen Harris.

Elevated Materials aims to deliver high-quality aerospace carbon fiber to industries that haven’t considered using the material due to cost. The company collects carbon fiber trim scrap, ply cutter trim scrap, excess tape rolls and expired material and turns it into flat sheets and custom parts. Olliges and Harris explain the company’s mission and unique approach to keeping carbon fiber out of the landfill.

You can listen to the full CW Talks interview above or visit:

RELATED CONTENT


Related Topics

Resources

CompositesWorld Magazine

Subscribe to CompositesWorld Magazine
CW Talks - The CompositesWorld Podcast

Listen to CW Talks - the CompositesWorld Podcast
Carbon Fiber Conference

Attend Carbon Fiber 2019
See the latest issue of CompositesWorld

Read the latest issue of CompositesWorld
Electroimpact AFP head carbon fiber placement

Evolving AFP for the next generation
National Composites Week

Inaugural National Composites Week to recognize, promote and celebrate composites manufacturing

Search more than 2,500 composites industry suppliers

Special Edition: Next Gen Aerospace

Special Edition: Next Generation Aerospace - Advanced Materials and Processes