Episode 27: Ryan Olliges & Jaysen Harris, Elevated Materials

Elevated Materials’ CEO Ryan Olliges and CTO Jaysen Harris discuss the company’s mission and unique approach to keeping carbon fiber out of the landfill.
Source | Elevated Materials
In this episode of CWTalks, CW senior editor Scott Francis interviews Ryan Olliges, founder and CEO of Elevated Materials, along with the company’s chief technology office and co-founder Jaysen Harris.
Elevated Materials aims to deliver high-quality aerospace carbon fiber to industries that haven’t considered using the material due to cost. The company collects carbon fiber trim scrap, ply cutter trim scrap, excess tape rolls and expired material and turns it into flat sheets and custom parts. Olliges and Harris explain the company’s mission and unique approach to keeping carbon fiber out of the landfill.
