Gino Francato, global business leader for composite platform at Sabic (Pittsfield, MA, US); Arno van Mourik, CEO of Airborne (The Hague, Netherlands); John O'Connor, director of product and market strategy for Siemens (Waltham, MA, US) discuss a collaboration by the three companies to develop a thermoplastic laminate manufacturing system called UDMAX.

