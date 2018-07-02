Episode 16: Donna Dawson, CompositesWorld

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Donna Dawson is senior writer emeritus for CompositesWorld and has been a contributor since 1995. In 2008, Donna was project editor for Aerospace Composites, a design and manufacturing guide, and has contributed to other composites and business publications since 1991. From 1980 to 1991, Donna was technical writer and then technical communications coordinator for Goldsworthy Engineering, under the direction of W. Brandt Goldsworthy. In this episode, Donna shares her memories from the early days of composites.