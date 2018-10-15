Worthington Industries launches recyclable composite propane cylinder

Worthington Industries (Columbus, OH, US) announced on Oct. 9 the launch of its first, fully recyclable Type IV composite cylinder for the propane (LPG) industry. Named Fourtis, the lightweight cylinder used for cooking, water heating and outdoor grilling was developed by Amtrol-Alfa (Guimarães, Portugal), a global leader in low pressure steel and composite cylinders that was recently acquired by the company.

Fourtis is a lightweight (5 kg without valve), durable, composite cylinder that is wrapped in a customizable, easy-to-clean polymeric jacket with an ergonomic handle. It is demountable, making reassembling easy, and is said to have a lower maintenance cost than steel cylinders.

The cylinder is resistant to impact, corrosion and permeability. It can be equipped with state-of-the-art microchip technologies, such as RFID and NFC, for precise tracking, fast identification and real-time database assessment which optimize labor and filling costs.

According to Worthington Industries, the Fourtis can be manufactured according to many construction standards, including ISO 11119-3, EN 14427 and EN 12245, for Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and South America.

