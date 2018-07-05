World of Composites pavilion to launch at Techtextil India 2019

With goal of promoting wider application of advanced composites, Techtextil India, the international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens in India and for the region, announced July 4 the launch of the World of Composites, a dedicated pavilion that aims to bring together the stalwarts of the composite industry from India and across the world.t



Raj Manek, executive director and board member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holding Ltd. (Mumbai, India), says, “While there is a great scope for the composites industry to cater to the global market, the most significant growth driver for the trade and technology of composites is the huge untapped potential of the domestic market which will gain momentum through this platform.”

The major factors fuelling the growth of the composites market across the globe are the increasing use of composites in the wind energy, aerospace, automobile and defense applications. The Indian composites market is expected to touch USD 2 billion by 2021 with major industry growth drivers being government projects like smart cities development, sanitation and water infrastructure development projects, and renewable energy projects.



The combination of World of Composites and Techtextil India will offer opportunity for exploring new business ventures within such manufacturing sectors as automobile, wind energy, aerospace and defense, construction, marine, electrical and electronics. Techtextil India 2019 is scheduled for Nov. 20-22, 2019 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (Mumbai, India).