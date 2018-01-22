Webinar: Nonwovens for fire protection

CompositesWorld is presenting a free TFP-sponsored webinar on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. EST titled, “Enhancing Composite Fire Protection Using Advanced Nonwovens.”

Abstract: In general, composites are combustible and must be designed carefully to ensure that they meet stringent industry-specific fire test standards. This webinar will highlight how advanced nonwovens manufactured by Technical Fibre Products (TFP), known as Tecnofire, can be used to provide enhanced fire protection to composite structures. The use of Tecnofire in a range of market sectors including aerospace, mass transportation and infrastructure will be reviewed and composite processing techniques, suitable for use with the Tecnofire range, will be highlighted.



Primary Topics:

How Tecnofire advanced nonwovens can provide superior solutions for composite fire protection.

How the properties of advanced nonwovens can be tailored to suit end-use requirements.

Example case studies demonstrating the effective use of Tecnofire in a selection of market sectors.

The presenter is Mandy Clement, technology manager at TFP. Click here to register for “Enhancing Composite Fire Protection Using Advanced Nonwovens.”