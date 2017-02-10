Webinar: Industrial computed tomography

CompositesWorld is presenting a free YXLON-sponsored webinar on Oct. 12 at 2:00 p.m. EST titled, “Industrial computed tomography for composites.”

Abstract: This webinar covers the basics about industrial computed tomography (CT), offers an overview of what the industry currently offers for industrial users, and provides practical examples of this technology. You will be shown sample data sets for composites used in consumer goods, transportation, automotive and aerospace. Existing features in 3D software will be introduced, including color representation of fibers showing the orientation.



Primary Topics:

Basics of industrial computed tomography

3D visualization of CT data sets

Sample CT scans of composite materials

Fiber orientation analysis

Click here to register for “Industrial computed tomography for composites.”