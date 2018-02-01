Webinar: Fire protection with nonwovens

CompositesWorld is presenting a free Technical Fibre Products-sponsored webinar on Jan. 31 at 2:00 p.m. ET titled, “Enhancing Composite Fire Protection Using Advanced Nonwovens.”

Abstract: In general, composites are combustible and must be designed carefully to ensure that they meet stringent industry specific fire-test standards. This webinar will highlight how advanced nonwovens manufactured by Technical Fibre Products (TFP, Burneside Mills, Kendal, UK), known as Tecnofire, can be easily used to provide enhanced fire protection in composite structures. The use of Tecnofire in a range of market sectors including aerospace, mass transportation and infrastructure will be reviewed and composites processing techniques, suitable for use with the Tecnofire range, will be highlighted.



The presenter will be Mandy Clement, technology manager at TFP.

Click here for more information or to register for “Enhancing Composite Fire Protection Using Advanced Nonwovens.”