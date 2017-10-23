Webinar: Features, advantages of thermoset composites

CompositesWorld is hosting a free IDI Composites International-sponsored webinar on Nov. 1 at 2:00 p.m. EDT, titled, “Lightweight and Strong: Designing the Future with Structural Thermoset Composites (STC).”

Abstract: This webinar is designed to expand the knowledge base of the attendee about the features, advantages and benefits of using thermoset composite materials, and examine some real world applications. After the webinar, attendees will have a clear understanding of how thermoset composites deliver optimized performance and create a competitive advantage in a wide range of applications.



Primary Topics:

Benefits provided by structural thermoset composites that are not offered by traditional materials

How thermoset composites are used today in various industries to create superior products

How Ultra Performance Moldable Composites reduce manufacturing costs and product complexity.



Presenters will be Larry Landis, Jeff Schumm and Kevin Cahill.

Click here to register for “Lightweight and Strong: Designing the Future with Structural Thermoset Composites (STC).”