Webinar: Composites in architecture

CompositesWorld is hosting a free Altair-sponsored webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 11:00 am EST, titled, “Use of Composite Materials in Organic Architecture.”

Abstract: First coined by Frank Lloyd Wright, “organic architecture” describes his environmentally integrated approach to architectural design. It has been embraced by architects across the world and evolved further by using new materials — such as laminated composites — to create structures often without visible means of support. This webinar will introduce some recent applications where — with the help of advanced simulation tools like the Altair HyperWorks suite — architects have found original solutions to balance design, structural strength and cost. In particular, a study of an innovative wooden composite façade for the Varna Regional Library in Bulgaria that acts as both an external support structure and louver system, will be discussed.



Primary Topics:

Trends in modern organic building design

How simulation inspires design while increasing performance

Use of Altair’s ESAComp for wood-carbon façade design

Future developments for wood-carbon hybrid composites

Presenters are Atanas Zhelev (Digital Architects) and Luca Frattari (Altair).

Click here to register for “Use of Composite Materials in Organic Architecture.”