Webinar: Camera-Assisted Laser Projection for Acceleration of Manual Composite Lay-Up

CompositesWorld is presenting a free LAP Laser-sponsored webinar on Thursday June 5, at 11:00 am EDT, titled “Camera-Assisted Laser Projection for Acceleration of Manual Composite Lay-Up.”

Abstract

Laser projection systems are key components in manual composite manufacturing, for example in the aviation industry, to increase process efficiency and process reliability. For precise laser projection during composite lay-up, proper calibration of the tool is essential. Automatic calibration by camera during operation can significantly reduce setup times saving valuable time in production. Manufacturing centers that produce small to mid-size composite parts also demands flexible manufacturing concepts. The webinar will give practical demonstration how a camera system together with a laser positioning system can support both accelerated composite manufacturing processes and flexible and versatile production concepts in a Smart Factory.

Primary Topics

How laser projection + camera system support composite lay-up on 3D tools

How camera assistance speeds up calibration in composite manufacturing

In practice: Automatic calibration and further options of IR camera

Flexible production processes in a Smart Factory

The presenter will be Matthias Lange, product manager at LAP’s headquarters in Germany. He is responsible for the product management of LAP laser projection systems. Mr. Lange joined LAP in 2001 and has an extensive background in laser systems. Matthias Lange is certified electrical engineer and started his career as electronics installer with specialization for systems engineering.

