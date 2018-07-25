WARR Hyperloop wins 2018 SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition

WARR Hyperloop, comprised of  students of the Technical University of Munich (TUM, Munich, Germany), won the 2018 SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition on July 22. This year the defending champion’s pod achieved a top speed of 467 km/h (290 mph), beating their previous year’s record.

Launched in 2015 by SpaceX (Hawthorne, CA, US) founder Elon Musk, the Hyperloop Pod Competition is the concept of a transport system in which a high speed train is to travel at near the speed of sound in a partial vacuum tube. Student teams from around the world are invited to submit their concepts for the pod — the cabin capsule in which passengers are to be transported through the tube.

 

Episode 20: Delft Hyperloop

Thymo Vlot and Ze Soengas of Delft Hyperloop and John Jackson of Tencate Advanced Composites discuss Delft’s entry in the SpaceX Hyperloop competition.

