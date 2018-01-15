Wabash MPI, Carver expand Wabash, IN

Wabash MPI and Carver Inc. have completed their recent expansion to their Wabash, IN facility in response to continued growth. This 5,000-square-foot expansion includes new warehouse and service areas that allow for re-organization of the companies’ current space for new offices, increased manufacturing capacities and improved efficiency for Wabash and Carver’s hydraulic and pneumatic presses.

Wabash MPI is an international supplier of standard and custom presses to the medical, aerospace, recreation, automotive, education and energy markets. Carver Inc. offers two-column and four column benchtop, manual and automatic hydraulic laboratory presses with clamping capacities from 12 to 48 tons.