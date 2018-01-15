Wabash MPI, Carver expand Wabash, IN

Wabash MPI and Carver Inc. have completed their recent expansion to their Wabash, IN facility in response to continued growth.

News Post: 1/15/2018

Wabash MPI and Carver Inc. have completed their recent expansion to their Wabash, IN facility in response to continued growth. This 5,000-square-foot expansion includes new warehouse and service areas that allow for re-organization of the companies’ current space for new offices, increased manufacturing capacities and improved efficiency for Wabash and Carver’s hydraulic and pneumatic presses.

Wabash MPI is an international supplier of standard and custom presses to the medical, aerospace, recreation, automotive, education and energy markets. Carver Inc. offers two-column and four column benchtop, manual and automatic hydraulic laboratory presses with clamping capacities from 12 to 48 tons.

News

CPIC develops family of unique fiberglass products

Airbus Commercial Aircraft delivers record performance

Composites Germany invites papers

Siemens Gamesa to supply French offshore project

SGL Carbon sold its shareholding in SGL Kümpers

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.