Vestas to provide Xcel Energy with 442 MW of turbines

Vestas (Aarhus, Denmark) announced June 15 it has received an order for 442 MW of V116-2.0 MW and V110-2.0 MW turbines from Xcel Energy Inc. (Minneapolis, MN, US).

The order is part of Xcel Energy’s proposed multi-state wind expansion to add 3,680 MW of new wind generation to its system, across 12 projects located in seven states throughout its territory. This expansion will increase Xcel Energy’s wind capacity to more than 10,000 MW by the end of 2021.

“We are pleased to expand our portfolio with Xcel Energy and supply the V116-2.0 MW, one of our most advanced turbines in the 2 MW platform, which will help Xcel Energy realize their vision to deliver low-cost wind energy to their customers,” says Chris Brown, president of Vestas’ sales and service division in the US and Canada. “Wind energy is an incredible contributor to the economy, and the production, construction and operation of these turbines will generate hundreds of millions in economic benefit including considerable amounts of long-term, secure jobs”.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 10-year service agreement. Turbine delivery will begin in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Xcel Energy and Vestas previously partnered on the 600 MW Rush Creek wind project in Colorado, the largest wind project of its kind in the state. Turbines for Rush Creek are being produced at Vestas’ Colorado factories.