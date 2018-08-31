Vestas to cease production at facility in León, Spain

Vestas intends to cease production at its assembly factory in León, Spain. The move was prompted by a decreasing demand for the 2 MW wind turbine platform in Europe. Meanwhile, demand for the 4 MW platform in the region can be met by less capacity than currently provided by nacelles factories in Europe and other regions where Vestas recently has established production capacity.

Spain remains a key market to Vestas with more than 4 GW of installed turbines.